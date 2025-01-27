One of the first big decisions for the New York Jets' new coach and general manager will be determining whether or not Aaron Rodgers will play for the team in 2025.

New Jets coach Aaron Glenn, new general manager Darren Mougey and team owner Woody Johnson discussed Rodgers' future on Monday. Glenn, who comes to New York following a successful run as the Lions' defensive coordinator, was non-committal regarding Rodgers' return to Gang Green.

"Aaron Rodgers will be talked about. It will be talked about," Glenn said. "We've already texted that communication with Aaron Rodgers. As we continue to look at the roster, we'll make decisions accordingly. And that's with a number of people on the team."

Mougey, who spent a dozen years in the Broncos' front office prior to coming to New York, confirmed that the team will meet with Rodgers sometime in the near future. Like Glenn, Mougey was also non-committal about Rodgers' future with the Jets.

"I'll say this about Aaron: first and foremost, I've got the most respect for Aaron Rodgers and what he's done in this league as a player," Mougey said. "One of the greatest of all-time to play the position. One of the greatest players of all-time.

"I know Aaron has his process in the offseason that he goes through. We have ours. That day's gonna come. I don't have a timeline on it. Looking forward to it."

Rodgers, 41, hasn't decided whether or not he will return for a 21st season. He has stated several times that he will make a decision before the start of free agency. Rodgers has also said that he would prefer to play for the Jets if he decides to keep playing.

While Rodgers' future remains up in the air, we do know who will ultimately make the call in New York. Johnson stated that the team's new brass will make the decision on Rodgers, who managed to play 17 games in 2024 after an Achilles injury wiped essentially the entire 2023 season, his first year in New York.

"I'm going to leave that to them," Johnson said. "They've got to take a look at how the team's composed, what they need and put that together."

Johnson said that he would "absolutely" welcome Rodgers back if that's what his head coach and general manager want. Johnson said that he would not voice his opinion one way or the other.

"If they want him back, Aaron's a talent, for sure. He's a Hall of Famer."