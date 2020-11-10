Don't look now, but Joe Flacco just made NFL history on Monday Night Football. The Jets quarterback now has Joe Montana (40,551) in the rearview mirror on the all-time passing yards list, leaping over the 49ers great for 20th all-time. Flacco moved into the top-20 in dramatic fashion; completing a 50-yard touchdown pass to receiver Breshad Perriman to put New York up by a field goal over the New England Patriots.

It was a great pass by Flacco, who hit Perriman in stride at the New England 10-yard line and the receiver easily walked into the end zone. Perriman beat his defender, Patriots corner J.C. Jackson, right at the line of scrimmage and had a step on him all the way down the field, helping Flacco add to his impressive résumé.

Of course, no one in their right mind would put Flacco above Montana on their all-time quarterback list as the passing game has been much more prevalent during Flacco's era, but this is still a nice feather in his cap. When you add his Super Bowl title and Super Bowl MVP award, Flacco may even be making a case to land in Canton, Ohio one day as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Again, that may be a long shot, but this certainly a milestone worth noting as Montana is looked at as arguably the greatest quarterback of all-time alongside Tom Brady, who currently sits at No. 2 on the all-time passing yards list behind Drew Brees.

Next up for Flacco as he looks to climb the ladder on this list is Kerry Collins, who has 40,922 career passing yards.