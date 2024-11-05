Jerry Jones promised the Dallas Cowboys would be "buyers, not sellers" ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline, even with his team now 3-5, and quarterback Dak Prescott out indefinitely due to injury. Jones proved to be a man of his word, albeit in an unexpected way, with Dallas finalizing a deal for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo.

Here's how we'd grade the Cowboys' deal, which has Dallas sending a 2025 fourth-round draft pick to the Panthers in exchange for Mingo and a 2025 seventh-rounder:

Cowboys: D+

Mingo could still be a quality wideout, and at 23, with two-and-a-half years left on his rookie contract, he's got time to grow. Up to this point, however, he's been a subpar option at best. It's almost unfathomable Jones opted to part with a fourth-rounder, when proven vets like DeAndre Hopkins and Diontae Johnson just went for minimal pick swaps. Good for Dallas, not forfeiting a premium pick for a short-term rental. But are we sure Mingo is even a worthwhile long-term one?

Panthers: B

Is it great to sell a second-round pick just one-and-a-half seasons into his career? No. Mingo wasn't making any noise in an already-ugly offense, however, and it's not like Carolina got mere scraps in return. A future fourth could go a long way in helping the Panthers restock their infrastructure. Xavier Legette's recent arrival also ensures they're not totally barren when it comes to younger wideouts.