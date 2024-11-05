The Dallas Cowboys are 3-5 after dropping their third straight game on Sunday, and star quarterback Dak Prescott is set to miss at least four games while headed to injured reserve for a hamstring issue. Yet team owner Jerry Jones declared the Cowboys rightful "buyers, not sellers" ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline, just before finalizing a deal for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo.

Jones started Tuesday by telling 105.3 The Fan that "we're not selling" despite a slip in the NFC East standings, teasing an addition at pass catcher. It turned out to be Mingo, who arrives along with a 2025 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick, according to CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Drafted 39th overall out of Ole Miss in 2023, the 23-year-old Mingo had fallen to the bottom of the Panthers' depth chart this year, managing just 12 catches for 121 yards in nine games. He was more promising as a rookie, logging 43 catches for 418 yards, though he only averaged 9.8 yards per reception with a 50.6% catch rate. In Dallas, the second-year target figures to vie for secondary snaps opposite CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb is battling an AC joint sprain, while fellow starter Brandin Cooks has missed the last month due to injury, leaving reserves Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks to serve as some of Prescott's primary outlets.