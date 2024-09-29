The Green Bay Packers will face their first divisional opponent this week in the Minnesota Vikings, and the main storyline is who will be playing quarterback for the Packers. Jordan Love has missed two straight starts after suffering a sprained MCL in the Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but Malik Willis has kept Green Bay on track with two victories.

Love, who was listed as questionable for Sunday's game, is officially active and will start in Week 4, marking his return. This was the expectation as CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones previously reported. Love was a limited participant throughout this week's practices.

Jordan Love GB • QB • #10 CMP% 50.0 YDs 260 TD 2 INT 1 YD/Att 7.65 View Profile

It had already appeared that Love was getting close to returning to the field. He was seen warming up at Nissan Stadium prior to the Packers' Week 3 victory over the Tennessee Titans, but Green Bay granted Willis the opportunity to enact revenge against the team that traded him away just a month ago. He took advantage by scoring a 30-14 victory in his former stadium.

The Packers have been just fine with Willis under center. He leads the NFL in yards per attempt (9.8) and yards per rush (9.5) over the past two weeks, making him just the fourth player over the last half century to lead the league in both categories over a two-week span. The others are Jalen Hurts, Steve McNair and Randall Cunningham.

While we now know it'll be Love under center, there was some strategic value in not declaring him back earlier, as it forced the Viking to prepare for both quarterbacks. With him back in the fold, Love will now look to hand the Vikings its first loss of the 2024 season.