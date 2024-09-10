It was Jordan Mason of all people that carried the San Francisco 49ers to victory over the New York Jets in Week 1. As Christian McCaffrey sat out to nurse Achilles and calf injuries, Mason rushed 28 times for 147 yards and one touchdown. He recorded the most rushing attempts by a 49er in the Kyle Shanahan era, and didn't stop making headlines even after the final whistle.

After his incredible performance, Mason was asked by ESPN when he found out he would be starting in place of the inactive McCaffrey. He responded saying, "Friday, Friday night, something like that."

McCaffrey being inactive on Monday night was a surprise to everyone. He was officially listed as questionable on San Francisco's final injury report, but many envisioned him suiting up for the first game of the season. Instead, he was included on the 49ers' inactives list when it was released 90 minutes prior to kickoff. So, did the 49ers withhold injury information from the Jets and the league at large? If so, they would be subject to fines.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan tried to throw water on the fire in his postgame press conference by telling reporters that he never told Mason he would start. Shanahan said he told his backup running back he "had to be ready a bunch" and that he knew he would have to play "a lot."

In his press conference, Mason admitted to reporters that he was "mad," and that the hubbub he created is why he doesn't like speaking to the media.

It's very possible the 49ers are not fined for an injury report infraction. After all, McCaffrey was listed on the injury report as a limited participant in each practice session and was officially questionable. Maybe that questionable was a "true questionable."

McCaffrey's calf injury could be a lingering issue, and Shanahan even said Monday night that his injuries were "always bothering him to a degree." Sometimes that discomfort would go away and come back, and with where they were Monday, they decided to play it safe.