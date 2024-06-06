FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys 2024 offseason program came and went with the conclusion of mandatory minicamp on Wednesday, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb remained a holdout through it all because of the lack of a new contract prior to entering the final season of his rookie deal in 2024.

However, Lamb's situation could change quickly following the completion of 2020 NFL Draft classmate and Minnesota Vikings three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Justin Jefferson's four-year, $140 million contract extension with $100 million in guaranteed money on Monday. Cowboys All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons said Lamb is "about to hit the Brink's truck." Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott expressed a similar sentiment to Lamb over the phone on Monday after seeing the news of Jefferson's new deal.

"Yeah I think I was in here doing physicals (on Monday at the start of mandatory minicamp), and yeah I called him (Lamb)," Prescott said Wednesday with a Cheshire Cat-like grin when asked if he reached out to Lamb. ... "Obviously CeeDee's handling business. Nobody's more in his corner than I am, understanding that that's his chess move, and he's got to do that. So I know him, I know he's been working. As I said, I've thrown with him. He's just fine."

CeeDee Lamb NFL ranks (2023 season)





NFL RANK Receptions 135* 1st Receiving yards 1,749* 2nd Receiving TD 12 3rd Scrimmage yards 1,862 2nd Scrimmage TD 14 6th

* Single-season Cowboys record

Much remains uncertain about the Cowboys' future, but one thing is clear: Lamb, the NFL's 2023 receptions leader is going to be paid handsomely in the near future.