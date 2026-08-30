The Miami Dolphins' game of QB musical chairs continues. In the span of 24 hours, the depth chart behind starter Malik Willis is entirely different. Quinn Ewers was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2028 sixth-round pick; Cam Miller and Mark Gronowski were both waived; and the club has now struck a deal with the Green Bay Packers to land signal-caller Kyle McCord as the primary backup, according to ESPN.

In exchange for McCord, the Dolphins are sending a 2028 sixth-round pick to Green Bay.

McCord, 23, entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft choice of the Philadelphia Eagles out of Syracuse. He spent his rookie season on the club's practice squad. Back in January, he signed a reserve/futures contract with Green Bay, where he spent the summer before the deal.

The New Jersey native initially began his collegiate career at Ohio State, but transferred to Syracuse for the 2024 season. There, he led the NCAA in passing yards and was second-team All-ACC.

He'll now arrive in South Beach as the top option behind Willis, who signed a three-year, $67.5 million deal in free agency. Like McCord, Willis also came to Miami via Green Bay, which is where both general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley were before being hired this offseason.

Kyle McCord trade grades

Miami Dolphins: C+

On top of the Green Bay connection between the coaching staff and front office, McCord has a connection to the Dolphins himself, thanks to passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo. He worked with McCord last season while serving as the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia. So, there is plenty of familiarity with the player, which is likely why they effectively swapped Ewers (who was drafted under the previous regime) for McCord, who cost a 2028 sixth-round pick, which is what they got in return for Ewers.

Green Bay Packers: C

A 2028 sixth-round pick doesn't exactly move the needle, but Green Bay acquires a future pick in exchange for a player who was likely not going to make the 53-man roster. With Jordan Love established as the clear-cut No. 1 option, McCord found himself battling with veteran Tyrod Taylor, who signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal in May following Willis' departure. Carrying two quarterbacks is plenty for Green Bay, given their personnel, so it's a savvy move to gain future capital.