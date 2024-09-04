One of Kirk Cousins' newest weapons may be questionable to suit up for the Atlanta Falcons' season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to head coach Raheem Morris, tight end Kyle Pitts tweaked his hamstring a couple weeks ago, and will be limited in practice Wednesday, per ESPN.

When Morris was asked if there was any concern about Pitts' injury, he responded, "not for me," per the Falcons' official website. Pitts practiced Monday and will be out on the field again Wednesday -- just in a limited fashion.

Pitts caught 53 passes for 667 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in 2023, and is expected to take a leap under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. He's recorded 1,023 receiving yards over the last two seasons after recording 1,026 receiving yards in his rookie campaign back in 2021. Those 1,026 yards ranked second-most for a rookie tight end all-time, behind Mike Ditka.

In the unlikely event Pitts does not suit up vs. Pittsburgh, Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley would see an uptick in snaps. Both tight ends came over to the Falcons from the San Francisco 49ers this offseason.