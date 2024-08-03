Detroit Lions star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown has got some extra walking-around money after signing a four-year contract extension that averages more than $30 million per year this offseason, and he is apparently attempting to invest that into his own team's success.

St. Brown has a proposition for running back Jahmyr Gibbs: If the second-year running back can rush for 1,000 yards and record 1,000 yards receiving, St. Brown will buy Gibbs anything he wants, per ESPN. Gibbs said he's holding his teammate to this offer, and that he's "gonna break his bank." He said he might get a house out of this deal.

In his rookie season, the former Alabama running back ranked 20th in scrimmage years with 1,261, which earned him Pro Bowl honors. Gibbs rushed for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns on 182 attempts, and caught 52 passes for 316 yards and one more touchdown. While he's a dangerous receiving back, Gibbs never crossed 60 yards receiving in a single game in 2023. That will probably change in 2024.

If you were curious, only three players in NFL history have ever recorded 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season: Roger Craig in 1985, Marshall Faulk in 1999 and Christian McCaffrey in 2019.