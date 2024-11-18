The Detroit Lions entered Week 11 as the heaviest favorites of the 2024 NFL regular season, as they were favored by a whopping 14 points vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. The line was warranted, as the Lions acquired a 28-6 halftime lead.

Detroit appears to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender, and that's because of the weaponry Jared Goff possesses on offense. On Sunday, that weaponry made NFL history, as the trio of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery all scored touchdowns in the same game for the eighth time. That's the most by any trio of teammates in NFL history.

Montgomery scored the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter, followed by a Gibbs score early in the second quarter. St. Brown found the end zone with 2:46 remaining in the second quarter off a 27-yard pass from Goff.

Detroit has the best backfield duo in the NFL, a legitimate WR1 in St. Brown and of course a stud tight end in Sam LaPorta. The Lions entered Week 11 with the No. 2 scoring offense in the league (31.6 points per game), but will surely exit the top unit in the NFL.