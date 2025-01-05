The NFL regular season concludes with a thrilling Sunday Night Football showdown between the Detroit Lions (14-2) and Minnesota Vikings (14-2) in a game that will determine the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket. Detroit has scored at least 34 points in four straight games, including its 40-34 win at San Francisco last Monday. Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs had 117 rushing yards, giving him back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances. His over/under for rushing yards this week is 87.5 in the latest Lions vs. Vikings odds from the SportsLine Consensus.

Gibbs has taken on a heavier workload following David Montgomery's injury, racking up 41 total carries over the past two weeks. However, the game script on SNF might lead to more passing from the Lions, so which side of Gibbs' props should you target with your Vikings vs. Lions prop bets? Before betting any NFL props for Sunday Night Football or entering NFL predictions on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Lions vs. Vikings NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. SportsLine's AI PickBot has nailed 2,131 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of last season.

For Lions vs. Vikings NFL betting on Sunday Night Football, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Vikings vs. Lions prop picks for every available prop market.

Top NFL player prop bets for Lions vs. Vikings

After analyzing Vikings vs. Lions props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold goes Under 285.5 passing yards (-118 on FanDuel). Darnold is coming off his highest passing yards performance of the season, completing 33 of 43 passes for 377 yards in a win over the Packers. However, that has led to an inflated total heading into this rematch with the Lions.

Darnold only had five incompletions in the first meeting between these teams, but his 22 completions resulted in just 259 passing yards. He has been held under 285 passing yards in 12 of 16 games this season, and he has finished with less than 260 passing yards in three career games against Detroit. The AI PickBot has Darnold finishing with 248 passing yards, making the Under a 4-star prop. See more NFL props here.

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has five other NFL props rated four stars or better.

