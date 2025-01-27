cowboys-fans-g.jpg
Getty Images

They Kansas City Chiefs may make it look easy, but getting to the Super Bowl is anything but. 

While the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are preparing to play in Super Bowl LIX, the league's 30 other franchises are currently at work trying to figure out how they help their teams get to the big game this time next year. Several teams are hoping to snap their decades-long drought without a trip to the Super Bowl. Four teams are hoping to reach their first-ever Super Bowl in 2025. 

Here's a look at how long it's been for each NFL team since their last Super Bowl appearance. As you can see, there are several high-profile franchises that haven't been to the big game in quite a while. One of those teams is the Dallas Cowboys, who haven't played in a Super Bowl since winning their third title over a four-year span (1992-93, 1995). 

TeamYearsLast Super Bowl appearance

Kansas City Chiefs

0

2025: ??? 

Philadelphia Eagles 

2025: ??? 

San Francisco 49ers 

1

2024: Lost vs. Chiefs 

Cincinnati Bengals 

3

2022: Lost vs. Rams 

Los Angeles Rams 

3

2022: Won vs. Bengals 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

4

2021: Won vs. Chiefs 

New England Patriots 

6

2019: Won vs. Rams 

Atlanta Falcons 

2017: Lost vs. Patriots 

Denver Broncos 

2016: Won vs. Panthers 

Carolina Panthers 

2016: Lost vs. Broncos 

Seattle Seahawks 

10 

2015: Lost vs. Patriots 

Baltimore Ravens 

12

2013: Won vs. 49ers 

New York Giants 

13

2012: Won vs. Patriots 

Green Bay Packers 

14

2011: Won vs. Steelers 

Pittsburgh Steelers 

14

2011: Lost vs. Packers 

New Orleans Saints 

15

2010: Won vs. Colts 

Indianapolis Colts 

15

2010: Lost vs. Saints 

Arizona Cardinals 

16

2009: Lost vs. Steelers 

Chicago Bears 

18 

2007: Lost vs. Colts 

Las Vegas Raiders 

22

2003: Lost vs. Buccaneers 

Tennessee Titans 

25

2000: Lost vs. Rams 

Dallas Cowboys 

29 

1996: Won vs. Steelers 

Los Angeles Chargers 

30 

1995: Lost vs. 49ers 

Buffalo Bills 

31

1994: Lost vs. Cowboys 

Washington Commanders 

33

1992: Won vs. Bills 

Miami Dolphins 40 1985: Lost vs. 49ers 
Minnesota Vikings 48 1977: Lost vs. Raiders 
New York Jets 561969: Won vs. Colts 

Cleveland Browns 

N/A 

None 

Detroit Lions 

N/A 

None 

Houston Texans 

N/A 

None 

Jacksonville Jaguars 

N/A 

None 

The Bills are one team that, after waiting a long time to reach a Super Bowl, will have to wait even longer. A team that has it eve worse is the Lions, who are still searching for their first-ever Super Bowl berth after falling to the Commanders in the divisional round.