They Kansas City Chiefs may make it look easy, but getting to the Super Bowl is anything but.

While the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are preparing to play in Super Bowl LIX, the league's 30 other franchises are currently at work trying to figure out how they help their teams get to the big game this time next year. Several teams are hoping to snap their decades-long drought without a trip to the Super Bowl. Four teams are hoping to reach their first-ever Super Bowl in 2025.

Here's a look at how long it's been for each NFL team since their last Super Bowl appearance. As you can see, there are several high-profile franchises that haven't been to the big game in quite a while. One of those teams is the Dallas Cowboys, who haven't played in a Super Bowl since winning their third title over a four-year span (1992-93, 1995).

The Bills are one team that, after waiting a long time to reach a Super Bowl, will have to wait even longer. A team that has it eve worse is the Lions, who are still searching for their first-ever Super Bowl berth after falling to the Commanders in the divisional round.