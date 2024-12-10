Ja'Marr Chase is always open. Just ask him ... or better yet, check out the shirt he wore prior to Monday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

During warmups. the Bengals' perennial Pro Bowl receiver rocked a 7-Eleven shirt, indicating that he is indeed always open.

Chase's stats back up his claim. He came into Monday's game as the league's leader with 13 touchdown receptions. He is also among the league's leader in receptions (79) and receiving yards (1,142).

Ja'Marr Chase CIN • WR • #1 TAR 109 REC 79 REC YDs 1142 REC TD 13 FL 0 View Profile

Chase fueled speculation regarding his future this past Friday after he was asked about his motivation for the final five games of the season. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is slated to receive a contract that will make him among the league's highest-paid receivers, if not the highest.

"What's pushing me most this year with the (team) record is just making memories with the guys I have around me," Chase said. "Who knows what will happen in the next year?"