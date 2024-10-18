Over the last several years, former NFL offensive lineman have made a habit out of taking better care of themselves in retirement. The latest example of that is former All-Pro tackle Jake Long, who showed off dramatic weight loss at the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

On Thursday night, Long was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the 2024 class, but it was a little tough to recognize him. That's because Long has lost 70 pounds since his playing days, according to Tony Paul of The Detroit News.

Long attributed the transformation to his Peloton and therapy sessions.

In his playing days, Long was often listed around 315 pounds. In his final NFL season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2016, he was officially listed at 322 pounds. That means he would be down to around 250 pounds today.

That weight loss makes Long another in the growing list of former offensive lineman who have shed quite a few pounds in retirement. Joe Thomas, Alan Faneca and Jeff Saturday are some of the most notable examples in recent years.

Long was a two-time All-American at Michigan before the Miami Dolphins selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. Long spent five seasons with the Dolphins before signing with the then St. Louis Rams in 2013. Long played the last two seasons of his career with the Atlanta Falcons and Vikings.