Taylor Swift is "Ready For It," and by "it," we mean the 2024 NFL Playoffs. The superstar singer, who also happens to be the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has officially arrived at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on No. 87 and the rest of the home team against the Houston Texans in the divisional round.

Swift, wearing her classic red lip, arrived on a golf cart along with her mother and father, Andrea and Scott, and her brother, Austin.

Swift, who has become a fixture at Chiefs games since she began dating Kelce in 2023, has attended seven of Kansas City's eight home games this year. This is the first game she's has attended since Dec. 21, which was also against the Texans and ended in a win for K.C.

The 14-time Grammy winner looked fired up as she walked through the facility, telling fans, "You guys are here early, I love it!"

Swift is known to be animated in her box while watching the games, so it's no surprise she is already charged up for the No. 1 seed's first playoff game of the year.

This is not Swift's first playoff run with the team. She joined Chiefs Kingdom last season and was there every step of the way, cheering them on during their Super Bowl run. The Chiefs are now looking to be the first team to three-peat, and it's looking like Swift will be there for as long as K.C. remains in the postseason.

During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" earlier this week, Kelce hinted that Swift would be in attendance for the Chiefs' first playoff game against the Houston Texans as they try to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row.

"Oh yeah, you know it, baby," Kelce said when asked if there would be an extra "aura" in the stadium. "It's playoff football, man."

Swift has served as something of a good luck charm for the Chiefs this season, as Kansas City has won every game she has attended in 2024.

Granted, the Chiefs haven't needed much luck this season: They rolled over virtually the entire NFL on their way to a 15-2 record, with their only losses being to the AFC powerhouse Buffalo Bills and in Week 18 when they rested their starters against the Denver Broncos.