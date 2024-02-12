The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions -- again -- defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime. It was wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. who got the winning touchdown, catching a 3-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to cap off a 75-yard scoring drive.

Chiefs fans everywhere celebrated their second consecutive Super Bowl win, becoming the first team since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots to win back-to-back championships. One fan who was particularly happy with the victory was superstar singer Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Here is Swift's reaction to the game-winning touchdown:

Swift looked like a typical nervous football fan as things played out, holding friend and actress Blake Lively as the play developed. She had a look any NFL fan knows all too well, the holding-your-breath, afraid-to-look-but-can't-miss-it look.

Wearing a Chiefs jacket, she was all smiles and was jumping up and down when Hardman secured the win, celebrating with the rest of the fans in her suite.

It did not take long for Swift and the rest of Kelce's super fan squad to head down to the field to celebrate with the team. The singer was with Mahomes' brother Jackson Mahomes and Travis' mother Donna Kelce and brother Jason Kelce.

Once Kelce made his way to the field, he found Swift and the two shared a moment. Swift started attending games just six months ago and has already experienced more Super Bowl wins than some life-long fans.

As usual, Kelce delivered an explosive celebratory speech, once again yelling to the crowd, "You gotta fight, for your right, to party."

Kelce did not have an explosive first half, but did end the game with nine receptions for 93 yards.

It was a close one all the way through, down to the end of regulation. The Chiefs sent the game into overtime with a 29-yard Harrison Butker field goal that made it 19-19 and after surrendering a field goal to open overtime, Mahomes took over once again.

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl championship gear now available

The Kansas City Chiefs just won back-to-back Super Bowls! Get Chiefs hats, shirts, jerseys, and more to celebrate the historic win. Get Chiefs Super Bowl gear here now.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.