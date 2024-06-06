On Thursday, the Minnesota Vikings released an all-white alternative uniform they're calling "The Winter Whiteout." The team will debut its new look on Dec. 16 at U.S. Bank Stadium when it hosts the Chicago Bears. These new uniforms will be used for the 2024 season and beyond.

Here is a look at the white on white "icy" look:

This marks the first time the Vikings will use an all-white helmet in team history, as all of their other helmets have been purple.

Minnesota designed it to be the "coldest uniform in the league" and added unique accents that pay homage to the team's name. The metallic gray stripe is a nod to early Viking battle helmets and the color emulates ancient Viking armor.

The numbers have "icicle drip" accents along the back, and the three shields represent head coach Kevin O'Connell's team slogan, "One Way, One Process, One Team." The usual Vikings script got a modern upgrade, with the SKOL font.

The Vikings had their first Winter Whiteout theme game in 2022, and after the positive reaction to that event, the team wanted to step it up with a full uniform to match.

"We went into the first Winter Whiteout game two years ago anxious to see how Vikings fans would embrace wearing all white," Vikings director of brand and design Alicia Dreyer said. "They loved it, and that reaction allowed us to really lean into this as the direction for our second alternate uniform. Some of the greatest feedback we received from that game was the fans' desire to see an all-white helmet. It's a two-year process to create new uniforms and helmets, so we appreciate the fans' patience and hope they are as proud and excited of the result as we are."

Vikings art manager Jackie Ramacher says the uniform is meant to celebrate both the state and Nordic Vikings.

"Minnesotans are battle tested, resilient and tough. We are not only bonded by our harsh, cold winters, but we embrace them, so it's fitting that the Vikings wear the coldest uniforms in the NFL," Ramacher said.

The league permits each team to have two alternate jerseys and can wear the uniforms twice each season.

The new jerseys will be available on Friday, June 7.