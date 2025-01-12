The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their sixth straight playoff game under coach Mike Tomlin on Saturday, going one-and-done in the postseason for the fourth time in five years. Despite calls for a potential leadership change, however, the team has no plans to move on from Tomlin, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Tomlin, 52, led the Steelers to a 10-7 record in 2024, extending his record streak of 18 straight non-losing seasons as a head coach. Yet Pittsburgh lost its last five games under Tomlin's watch, including Saturday's 28-14 loss to the rival Baltimore Ravens.

The former Super Bowl champion, who's also the longest-tenured coach in the NFL, is signed through the 2027 season, inking a three-year contract extension prior to this year, per the Gazette. He hasn't led a playoff victory since 2016, however, when Pittsburgh fell to the New England Patriots in the AFC title game.

The Steelers, who previously employed Bill Cowher, Tomlin's predecessor, for 15 seasons, recently rejected one team's trade inquiry regarding Tomlin, according to ESPN. The longtime coach holds a 183-107-2 record atop the Steelers' staff, as well as an 8-11 career record in the postseason.

"[The] Steelers will apparently attempt to fix their recurring problems with solutions that don't involve their 18-year head coach," Gerry Dulac wrote Sunday. "What those solutions are remains to be seen."