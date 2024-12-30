Mike Vrabel's return the NFL's head-coaching ranks may be coming soon.

The former Tennessee Titans head coach spent the 2024 NFL season as a consultant with the Cleveland Browns, but his contract with the team expired Monday, Vrabel's agent Neil Cornrich told Cleveland.com. Now that Vrabel will be looking for a new job, he's set to begin interviewing for head-coaching vacancies, according to Mary Kay Cabot.

Vrabel, 49, went 54-45 in six seasons as the Titans' head coach from 2018-2023, which was the 12th-best regular-season record in the NFL in that span. He -- along with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry and a punishing defense -- led Tennessee to three consecutive playoff berths from 2019-2021, and the team reached as far as the AFC Championship game in 2019 before losing 35-24 to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans were one and done in their 2020 and 2021 postseason appearances.

Vrabel was also a three-time Super Bowl champion (2001, 2003, 2004) with the New England Patriots.

The New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears currently have vacancies while Mike McCarthy's coaching contract with the Cowboys expires following the team's Week 18 game vs. the Washington Commanders.