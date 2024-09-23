The Cincinnati Bengals will try to get into the win column when they take on the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. Washington outlasted the New York Giants, 21-18, in Week 2, while Cincinnati lost in the final minutes to the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, 26-25. The Commanders (1-1), who were just 4-13 and in fourth place in the NFC East a year ago, are 3-7 on the road since the beginning of 2023. The Bengals (0-2), who were fourth in the AFC Central at 9-8, are 6-4 at home since the start of last season.

Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Commanders vs. Bengals odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Bengals vs. Commanders picks or predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein has to say, given his mastery of picks involving the Commanders.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Larry's weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 79-48-2 (62.2%, +25.95 units) since its inception in 2022. Entering the 2024 season, Hartstein is 739-599 all-time on NFL sides and props (plus $4,860 for $100 players, every bet 1 unit) at SportsLine, including 547-452 ATS (55% long-term).

In addition, Hartstein has gone an incredible 30-13-1 on his last 44 NFL picks involving the Commanders, returning $1,546. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has locked in on Commanders vs. Bengals from every angle and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds on the spread, over/under and money line for NFL betting on Commanders vs. Bengals:

Commanders vs. Bengals spread: Cincinnati -7.5

Commanders vs. Bengals over/under: 46.5 points

Commanders vs. Bengals money line: Washington +283, Cincinnati -357

WAS: Commanders have covered the third-quarter spread in 12 of their last 17 games (+6.95 units)

CIN: Bengals have scored first in five of their last six games at home (+3.95 units)

Commanders vs. Bengals picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Bengals can cover

Quarterback Joe Burrow commands the Bengals offense. In two games, he has completed 44 of 65 passes (67.7%) for 422 yards and two touchdowns for a 95.8 rating. He has also carried 10 times for 24 yards, converting four first downs. The top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has played in 54 career games, completing 68% of his passes for 14,505 yards and 99 touchdowns. He has been picked off 37 times and has a rating of 98.5.

Tight end Mike Gesicki has been Burrow's top target. He has 10 receptions for 109 yards and one explosive play of 37 yards. Gesicki has been limited in practice and his status is uncertain for Monday. The dependable receiver is in his seventh season in the NFL and first with the Bengals. He played last season for the New England Patriots after spending his first five seasons with the Miami Dolphins. See which team to back here.

Why the Commanders can cover

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is off to a solid start to his professional career. The second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has completed 40 of 53 passes (75.5%) for 410 yards for a rating of 97.2. Daniels has also rushed 26 times for 132 yards (5.1 average) and two touchdowns. In the win over the New York Giants last week, he completed 23 of 29 passes (79.3%), while carrying 10 times for 44 yards.

Also helping power the ground game is third-year running back Brian Robinson Jr. In two games, he has carried 29 times for 173 yards (6.0 average) and one touchdown. He's had two explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a 40-yarder. He has also caught four passes for 52 yards (13.0 average), including a long of 32 yards. See which team to pick here.

How to make Commanders vs. Bengals picks

Hatstein has analyzed Commanders vs. Bengals from every possible angle and while we can tell you he's leaning Over the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Bengals vs. Commanders on Monday Night Football, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bengals vs. Commanders spread to back, all from the expert who is an incredible 30-13 on picks involving Washington, and find out.