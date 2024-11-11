The Los Angeles Rams will try to win their fourth consecutive game when they battle the Miami Dolphins in a key matchup on Monday Night Football. Los Angeles is coming off a 26-20 overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks, while Miami looks to rebound from a 30-27 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins (2-6), who are third in the AFC East, are 1-3 on the road this year. The Rams (4-4), who are tied for second in the NFC West with the San Francisco 49ers, are 3-1 on their home field.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Dolphins odds via SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 49. Before making any Dolphins vs. Rams picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein, considering his mastery of picks involving Los Angeles.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Hartstein's weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 79-48-2 (62.2%, +25.95 units) since its inception in 2022. He's also an amazing 44-27 (+1206) on his last 71 NFL picks on sides involving the Rams. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

Now, Hartstein has locked in on Rams vs. Dolphins and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Dolphins vs. Rams:

Rams vs. Dolphins spread: Los Angeles -2.5

Rams vs. Dolphins over/under: 49 points

Rams money line: Los Angeles -145, Miami +122

MIA: Dolphins are 2-6 against the spread this season

LAR: Rams have won 13 of their last 19 games (+11.10 units)

Rams vs. Dolphins picks: See picks at SportsLine

Rams vs. Dolphins streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Rams can cover

Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is having a solid season for Los Angeles. In eight starts, he is completing 65.9% of his passes for 1,969 yards and nine touchdowns. He has been picked off six times and has a rating of 88.6. He has thrown for 250 or more yards four times, including a 25-of-44 effort for 298 yards and two touchdowns in last Sunday's win at Seattle.

Third-year pro Kyren Williams helps power the Los Angeles ground game. In eight games, he has carried 161 times for 602 yards (3.7 average) and eight touchdowns. He has a long run of 30 yards and has converted 43 first downs on the ground. Williams also has 20 receptions for 116 yards (5.8 average) and two touchdowns. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Dolphins can cover

When healthy, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is among the best in the league. In four games this season, he has completed 93 of 128 passes (72.7%) for 948 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions and a 96.7 rating. In last week's loss at Buffalo, he completed 25 of 28 passes (89.3%) for 231 yards and two touchdowns.

Receiver Tyreek Hill missed practice on Friday and Saturday with a wrist injury and his status is uncertain. If he can't go, Miami still has plenty of options for Tagovailoa, including receiver Jaylen Waddle (28-310-1), Jonnu Smith (30-302-1) and running back De'Von Achane (37-302-3). Miami's overall record isn't impressive, but the Dolphins are 2-2 against the spread in their last four, with every game coming down to the final possession. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Dolphins vs. Rams picks

Hartstein has analyzed Dolphins vs. Rams from every possible angle, and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. Find out what it is, and which team to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Dolphins vs. Rams on Monday Night Football, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Dolphins vs. Rams spread to back, all from the expert who is 44-27 on sides picks involving the Los Angeles Rams, and find out.