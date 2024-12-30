The Detroit Lions will try to become the first team since 2020 to go 8-0 on the road when they take on the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. The last team to accomplish that was the 2020 Kansas City Chiefs, who went 14-2 overall. The Lions (13-2), who have set a franchise record for wins, defeated the Chicago Bears, 34-17, in Week 16. The 49ers (6-9), who are fourth in the NFC West, dropped a 29-17 decision to the Miami Dolphins last week.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Detroit is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Lions odds via SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5. Before making any 49ers vs. Lions picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Micah Roberts, considering his mastery of picks involving San Francisco.

Now, Roberts has locked in on Lions vs. 49ers and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for 49ers vs. Lions:

49ers vs. Lions spread: Detroit -3.5

49ers vs. Lions over/under: 50.5 points

49ers vs. Lions money line: Detroit -203, San Francisco +168

DET: Lions have hit the money line in 17 of their last 21 games (+13.90 units)

SF: 49ers have hit the team total under in 16 of their last 22 games (+10.15 units)

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit has been led by veteran quarterback Jared Goff. In 15 starts, he has completed 337 of 472 passes (71.4%) for 4,095 yards and 33 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and a rating of 112.2. In the Week 16 win over Chicago, he completed 23 of 32 passes (71.9%) for 336 yards and three touchdowns. He was 38 of 59 (64.4%) for 494 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 15.

Second-year running back Jahmyr Gibbs is the Lions' top rusher. In 15 games, he has carried 209 times for 1,156 yards (5.5 average) and 12 touchdowns. He has had nine explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 70, and has converted 57 first downs. In the win at Chicago, he carried 23 times for 109 yards (4.7 average) and one touchdown. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the 49ers can cover

Quarterback Brock Purdy powers the San Francisco attack. In 14 games, he has completed 65% of his passes for 3,487 yards and 17 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and a rating of 94.4. He also has carried 63 times for 311 yards (4.9 average) and four touchdowns. In the loss at Miami, he completed 26 of 40 passes (65%) for 313 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

His top target is veteran tight end George Kittle. In 13 games, he has caught 68 passes for 967 yards (14.2 average) and eight touchdowns with 456 yards after the catch and 44 first-down conversions. He has had eight explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 43. See who to back at SportsLine.

