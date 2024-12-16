Week 15 will conclude with a Monday Night Football doubleheader, with Vikings vs. Bears (+7) kicking off at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Raiders vs. Falcons (-5.5) at 8:30 p.m. ET. It's the fourth and final time this season that the NFL schedule has included a MNF doubleheader and that's music to the ears of anybody who loves betting NFL player props in primetime games. There are plenty of Monday Night Football props in both games, meaning you can build out substantial NFL same-game parlays.

The latest NFL prop odds list Bears quarterback Caleb Williams' over-under for total passing yards at 216.5 in the first game. Meanwhile, fellow rookie sensation Brock Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders has an over-under for total receiving yards of 63.5 in the second contest according to the latest NFL prop bets. Before betting any NFL props for Monday Night Football or entering NFL predictions on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Vikings vs. Bears and Raiders vs. Falcons NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. Since the start of last season, the AI PickBot has hit a whopping 2,131 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anybody who followed those picks was way up.

For Bears vs. Vikings and Falcons vs. Raiders NFL betting on Monday Night Football, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided NFL player prop picks for every available market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Minnesota vs. Chicago and Atlanta vs. Las Vegas here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Vikings vs. Bears and Raiders vs. Falcons

After analyzing Monday Night Football props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins goes Over 237.5 passing yards, predicting he finishes with 285 on average and grading the Over as a 5-star play.

Cousins hasn't thrown a touchdown pass in four games and he's thrown a staggering eight interceptions during that span, but moving the football hasn't been a huge problem for the Atlanta passing attack. The veteran quarterback threw for at least 245 yards in three of those four games and threw for at least 300 yards in two of the contests.

Now he'll take on a Raiders pass defense that has given up at least 251 passing yards to opposing quarterbacks in six consecutive games. Despite Atlanta being on a four-game losing streak, it is still in the hunt in the NFC South and the AI PickBot is predicting a get-right game for the Falcons and Cousins in Week 15. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Week 15 Monday Night Football

In addition, the AI PickBot also lists a plus-money prop on a superstar quarterback and has a total of 15 4.5 and 5-star picks for Monday Night Football. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any Bears vs. Vikings and Falcons vs. Raiders prop bets for Monday Night Football.

Which Raiders vs. Falcons and Vikings vs. Bears prop bets should you target for Monday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Monday Night Football props, all from the SportsLine AI PickBot that nailed 2,131 top-rated picks since last season.