The Green Bay Packers will try to win their ninth game in their last 11 when they battle the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. Green Bay is coming off a dominant 30-13 win at Seattle, while New Orleans is coming off a 20-19 loss to the Washington Commanders. The Saints (5-9), third in the NFC South, are 2-4 on the road this year. The Packers (10-4), third in the NFC North, are 5-2 at home and entered Week 16 close to claiming a playoff spot. The Saints will be without starting quarterback Derek Carr (hand) and running back Alvin Kamara (groin).

Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Green Bay is a 14-point favorite in the latest Saints vs. Packers odds via SportLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.5. Before you make any Saints vs. Packers picks or bets make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert R.J. White, considering his mastery of picks involving the Packers.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 643-543-34 on his ATS betting picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season. White also has a strong read on the Packers. He is an outstanding 74-32-2 (+3689) on his last 108 picks in games involving the Packers. Anyone who has followed him on sportsbooks and betting apps is way up.

Now, White has locked in on Packers vs. Saints and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Saints vs. Packers:

Packers vs. Saints spread: Green Bay -14

Packers vs. Saints over-under: 42.5 points

Packers vs. Saints money line: Green Bay -1099, New Orleans +690

GB: Packers have hit the money line in 15 of their last 21 games (+9.95 units)

NO: Saints have hit the team total under in six of their last 10 road games (+1.20 units)

Packers vs. Saints picks: See picks at SportsLine

Packers vs. Saints streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Packers can cover

Quarterback Jordan Love has been playing at a high level. In the win over Seattle, he completed 20 of 27 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns. Over the past four games, he has thrown seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. For the season, he has played in 12 games completing 226 of 355 passes (63.7%) for 2,953 yards and 23 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and a 98.5 rating.

Leading the rushing attack is veteran Josh Jacobs, who played his first five seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. In 14 games, he has carried 265 times for 1,147 yards (4.3 average) and 12 touchdowns. He has had six explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 38, with 60 first-down conversions. He is also a threat in the passing attack with 31 receptions for 302 yards (9.7 average) and one touchdown with five explosive plays, including a long of 49. In the win over Seattle, he carried 26 times for 94 yards and one touchdown, while catching four passes for 42 yards. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Saints can cover

Rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler is expected to lead the New Orleans offense. In four games, he has completed 69 of 120 passes (57.5%) for 706 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions and a rating of 73.1. In last week's loss to the Commanders, he completed 10 of 21 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown.

Among his weapons on offense is tight end Juwan Johnson, who is being asked to step up with Taysom Hill (ACL) and Chris Olave (concussion) on injured reserve. He's scored twice in the past four weeks and has been targeted an average of nearly five times per game during that span. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Packers vs. Saints picks

White has analyzed Packers vs. Saints from every possible angle. He's leaning Under on the point total and has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. Find out what it is, and which team to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Saints vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Saints vs. Packers spread to back, all from the expert who is an incredible 74-32 on picks involving Green Bay, and find out.