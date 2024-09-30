The Seattle Seahawks will try to remain unbeaten when they take on the defending NFC North champion Detroit Lions as part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader. Seattle is coming off a 24-3 thumping of the Miami Dolphins, while Detroit defeated Arizona, 20-13, in Week 3. The Seahawks (3-0), who finished third in the NFC West at 9-8, are playing their first conference game of the season. The Lions (2-1), who finished 12-5 a year ago and reached the NFC Championship Game, are 2-1 against NFC foes.

Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Detroit is a four-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Lions odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.5. Before you make any Seahawks vs. Lions picks or predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert Josh Nagel has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving the Seahawks.

Nagel is a Reno-based analyst and radio host who has worked in the sports handicapping industry for more than 20 years. SportsLine's assistant managing editor has covered the wagering industry on a variety of platforms, and has won numerous sports handicapping contests. In addition, Nagel has gone 25-11 on his last 36 picks involving the Seahawks, returning $1,345. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Nagel has zoned in on Seahawks vs. Lions. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Here are the NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line and over/under for Lions vs. Seahawks:

Seahawks vs. Lions spread: Detroit -4

Seahawks vs. Lions over/under: 46.5 points

Seahawks vs. Lions money line: Seattle +174, Detroit -210

SEA: Seahawks have hit the first-quarter money line in five of their last 11 away games (+5.65 units)

DET: Lions have covered the spread in 16 of their last 21 games (+10.50 units)

Seahawks vs. Lions picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Lions can cover

Powering the Detroit offense is ninth-year veteran quarterback Jared Goff. He is off to a solid start to the season, completing 70 of 106 passes (66%) for 723 yards and three touchdowns. He has been intercepted four times and has a rating of 79.2. In last Sunday's win at Arizona, he completed 18 of 23 passes (78.3%) for 199 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted once, but had a rating of 113.6.

Goff's top target in the passing game is wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The fourth-year veteran has 21 receptions for 207 yards (9.9 average) and one touchdown. He has two explosive plays, both 20 yards, along with 52 yards after the catch and 12 first-down conversions. In the win over Arizona, he caught seven passes for 75 yards (10.7 average) and a score. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Eleven-year veteran quarterback Geno Smith continues to produce. In three games this season, he has completed 77 of 103 passes (74.8%) for 787 yards and three touchdowns. He has been picked off three times, but has a rating of 93.8. He has also rushed 11 times for 36 yards, including a long of 34 yards, and a score. In last Sunday's win over Miami, he completed 26 of 34 attempts (76.5%) for 289 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions.

His favorite target has been sixth-year veteran wide receiver DK Metcalf. He has caught 17 passes for 262 yards (15.4 average) and two touchdowns. He has three explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a season-high 71 yarder. He has also registered 105 yards after the catch and has converted seven first downs. In the 23-20 overtime win over the New England Patriots in Week 2, he caught 10 passes for 129 yards and a score. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Seahawks vs. Lions picks

Nagel has analyzed Seahawks vs. Lions from every possible angle, and while we can tell you he's leaning Over the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. Head to SportsLine to see what it is, and find out which team to back.

Who wins Seahawks vs. Lions on MNF, and which critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lions vs. Seahawks spread you need to jump on, all from the expert who returned more than $1,300 to $100 players in the last 36 picks involving the Seahawks, and find out.