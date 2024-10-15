Believe it or not, the NFL is a third of the way through the 2024 season. The Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings remain the lone undefeated teams through the first six weeks (both teams were on bye in Week 6), and the league doesn't have a winless team.

The NFC North has been the most impressive division through six weeks, as it's the only division since the merger where every team has four-plus wins through Week 6. No division has ever had every team make the playoffs in the same season, which the NFC North is attempting to do.

Even though the season is still in its early stages, it's never too early to take a look at the playoff standings. Of course, these standings will obviously change quite a bit over the next three months.

Below is a breakdown of the conference standings after the Week 6 slate of games:

AFC playoff picture

Seed Team W L T PCT 1 Chiefs 5 0 0 1.000 2 Texans 5 1 0 .833 3 Ravens 4 2 0 .667 4 Bills 4 2 0 .667 5 Steelers 4 2 0 .667 6 Chargers 3 2 0 .600 7 Colts 3 3 0 .500 8 Broncos 3 3 0 .500 9 Dolphins 2 3 0 .400 10 Jets 2 4 0 .333

11 Raiders 2 4 0 .333 12 Bengals 2 4 0 .333 13 Titans 1 4 0 .200 14 Browns 1 5 0 .167 15 Patriots 1 5 0 .167 16 Jaguars 1 5 0 .167

1. Kansas City Chiefs (5-0)

The Chiefs are the lone undefeated team in the AFC and possess the top seed in the conference.

2. Houston Texans (5-1)

The Texans lead the AFC South by two games.

3. Baltimore Ravens (4-2)

The Ravens lead the AFC North via tiebreaker over the Steelers based on having a better record in divisional games. The Steelers haven't played a divisional game yet.

4. Buffalo Bills (4-2)

The Bills lead the AFC East by a game over the Dolphins.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)

The Steelers are the top wild-card team with a 4-2 record.

6. Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)

The Chargers are the second wild card with a 3-2 record.

7. Indianapolis Colts (3-3)

The Colts have the tiebreaker over the Broncos for the third and final wild-card sport based on strength of victory. Their .529 strength of victory is higher than the Broncos' .471.

8. Denver Broncos (3-3)

The Broncos are tied with the Colts for the final playoff spot, but the Colts have the strength of victory tiebreaker.

9. Miami Dolphins (2-3)

The Dolphins are currently the No. 9 seed in the AFC.

10. New York Jets (2-4)

The Jets are the No. 10 seed, holding the tiebreaker over the Raiders and Bengals based on having a better conference record. The Jets are 2-2 in the conference while the Raiders are 2-3 and the Bengals are 0-3.

11. Las Vegas Raiders (2-4)

The Raiders have the tiebreaker over the Bengals in conference record, which is how they sit as the No. 11 seed. The Raiders are 2-3 in the conference and the Bengals are 0-3.

12. Cincinnati Bengals (2-4)

The Bengals are the No. 12 seed in the AFC, losing the conference-record tiebreaker to the Raiders.

13. Tennessee Titans (1-4)

The Titans are the No. 13 seed in the AFC.

14. Cleveland Browns (1-5)

The Browns have a better record in conference games than the Patriots and Jaguars, which is why they sit as the No. 14 seed. The Browns are 1-1 in the conference, the Patriots are 1-3 and the Jaguars are 1-4.

15. New England Patriots (1-5)

The Patriots are tied for the worst record in the conference, but are the No. 15 seed in the AFC based on the conference-record tiebreaker standings.

16. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5)

The Jaguars are the No. 16 seed in the AFC, tied for the worst record in the conference.

NFC playoff picture



Rank Team W L T PCT 1 Vikings 5 0 0 1.000 2 Falcons 4 2 0 .667 3 Commanders 4 2 0 .667 4 49ers 3 3 0 .500 5 Lions 4 1 0 .800 6 Bears 4 2 0 .667 7 Buccaneers 4 2 0 .667 8 Packers 4 2 0 .667 9 Eagles 3 2 0 .600 10 Cowboys 3 3 0 .500 11 Seahawks 3 3 0 .500 12 Cardinals 2 4 0 .333 13 Saints 2 4 0 .333 14 Giants 2 4 0 .333 15 Rams 1 4 0 .200 16 Panthers 1 5 0 .167

1. Minnesota Vikings (5-0)

The Vikings are the lone unbeaten in the NFC and reside as the No. 1 seed.

2. Atlanta Falcons (4-2)

The Falcons are the No. 2 seed and lead the NFC South. They hold the tiebreaker over the Commanders based on best win percentage in conference games. Atlanta is 4-0 in conference while Washington is 2-1.

3. Washington Commanders (4-2)

The Commanders are the No. 3 seed in the NFC and lead the NFC East.

4. San Francisco 49ers (3-3)

The 49ers hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Seahawks for the NFC West lead.

5. Detroit Lions (4-1)

Detroit is the No. 5 seed in the NFC, trailing Minnesota by one game for the division lead.

6. Chicago Bears (4-2)

The Bears hold the three-way tiebreaker for the No. 6 seed in the NFC. Chicago has a better record in conference games (2-0) than Tampa Bay (4-1) and Green Bay (2-2). The Bears also have a better division record than the Packers, but haven't played a division game yet.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2)

The Buccaneers have the No. 7 seed in the NFC and the third wild-card spot, thanks to having a better conference record than the Packers.

8. Green Bay Packers (4-2)

The Packers are the No. 8 seed in the NFC, losing the division record tiebreaker to the Bears and the conference record tiebreaker to the Buccaneers.

9. Philadelphia Eagles (3-2)

The Eagles hold the No. 9 seed in the NFC with a 3-2 record. They sit in second place in the NFC East.

10. Dallas Cowboys (3-3)

The Cowboys are the No. 10 seed in the NFC, holding the conference-record tiebreaker (1-2) over the Seahawks (0-3).

11. Seattle Seahawks (3-3)

The Seahawks sit at No. 11 in the NFC, losing the conference-record tiebreaker to the Cowboys. The 49ers hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over them for the NFC West lead

12. Arizona Cardinals (2-4)

The No. 12 seed in the NFC, the Cardinals have a strength of victory tiebreaker (.364) over the Saints (.333). The Cardinals have a 2-3 record in the conference, giving them the conference-record tiebreaker over the Giants (1-3).

13. New Orleans Saints (2-4)

The Saints have the No. 13 seed in the NFC, holding the conference-record tiebreaker (2-3) over the Giants (1-3).

14. New York Giants (2-4)

The Giants are the No. 14 seed, losing the conference-record tiebreaker to the Cardinals and Saints.

15. Los Angeles Rams (1-4)

The Rams sit at the No. 15 seed in the NFC with a 1-4 record.

16. Carolina Panthers (1-5)

The Panthers are tied for the worst record in the NFL at 1-5, and last in the NFC.