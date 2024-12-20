Christmas will not just see some exciting football, but it will also see some great performances from multiple artists across the two games. Mariah Carey is kicking things off, with a taped performance of her Christmas hit "All I Want for Christmas is You" ahead of the 1 p.m. game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers. The second game of the holiday will be in Houston, Texas, between the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens and will feature two star-studded performances.

The a cappella group Pentatonix will open things up with the national anthem. Then at halftime, superstar singer Beyoncé will perform the halftime show.

The Texans are bringing in some of their own, with both Beyoncé and the members of Pentatonix having roots in Texas.

Pentatonix covers many genres and are known in particular for their Christmas album. When the group performs, they don't use any instruments, but instead use their voices to sound like a full ensemble.

Both games on Dec. 25 will be streamed on Netflix and will be broadcasted in Houston and Baltimore on CBS and available on mobile devices on NFL+. Voices of Service, a group of military veterans, will perform the national anthem at the Chiefs vs. Steelers game earlier in the day.

The Texans already clinched a playoff spot and would be the No. 4 seed if the season ended today. The Ravens have yet to clinch a playoff spot, but are currently in the No. 5 spot. Both teams currently sit at 9-5 and have one game to play before the holiday matchup. Houston faces the Chiefs, while Baltimore takes on the Steelers on Saturday.

Where to watch Texans vs. Ravens

Date: Dec. 25, 2025 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: Netflix

Follow along: CBS Sports App