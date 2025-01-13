The Los Angeles Rams earned the right to host a Wild Card Weekend matchup in the 2025 NFL playoffs, but due to the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area, Vikings vs. Rams (+2.5, 47.5) has been moved to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The teams will still kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Monday. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua finished as the WR2 in Fantasy football on a points-per-game basis this season and had 10 receptions for 129 yards at home against the Cardinals in Week 17 before the Rams rested their starters in Week 18, so even with a high price tag for NFL DFS picks, is Nacua a must-roster for NFL DFS lineups?

Top NFL DFS picks for Vikings vs. Rams on Monday

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Wild Card Weekend on Monday Night Football is Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The 25-year-old is the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL and despite proving to be worthy of that contract, plenty of season-long Fantasy football players questioned how productive he'd be with Sam Darnold as his quarterback. Instead of Darnold hurting Jefferson's value, the two elevated one another as Jefferson posted 103 receptions for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns to finish as the WR2 in Fantasy football this season. Jefferson has had at least 1,000 yards in all five of his NFL seasons and he holds the NFL record for receiving yards per game (96.5).

Jefferson averaged 108 yards over his prior five games entering the final week of the regular season as the Vikings struggled to do much of anything offensively in a 31-9 loss to the Lions. He was held to three receptions and 54 yards, but Jefferson was targeted nine times as Minnesota tried to find ways to scheme him open. The elite receiver is averaging 11.8 targets over his last four games and is sure to be heavily involved on Monday. See who else to roster here.

Kaylor's Monday Night Football Wild Card Weekend NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Rams running back Kyren Williams. He rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown while adding three receptions for 16 yards in Week 17 against the Cardinals. The 24-year-old has at least one touchdown in five of his last six games and he was seventh in the NFL in rushing at 1,299 yards this season.

He's taken on a bell cow role all season, but that could increase even more with the importance of every snap during the playoffs and backup running back Blake Corum placed on IR with a forearm injury. Williams played at least 83% of snaps in each of his last four games, even with Corum active, and he's played at least 89% of snaps in eight of his 16 games this season. His usage and production make Williams a top option for Monday Night Football NFL DFS lineups. See who else to roster here.

How to set Monday NFL DFS lineups, player pools

