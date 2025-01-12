Sunday is the busiest slate of 2025 NFL Wild Card Weekend with three games for daily Fantasy football players to build NFL DFS lineups from. The Buffalo Bills (13-4) host the Denver Broncos (10-7) at 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ to kick off the Sunday tripleheader, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) hosting the Green Bay Packers (11-6) at 4:30 p.m. ET and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7) hosting the Washington Commanders (12-5) at 8 p.m. ET. The Sunday NFL DFS player pool is filled with strong options such as Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Mike Evans and Jayden Daniels, so who should you include in NFL DFS picks?

Commanders vs. Buccaneers has the highest over/under of the three Sunday games at 50.5 points, according to the latest NFL odds from the SportsLine Consensus, so should you build NFL DFS stacks and form an NFL DFS strategy around that contest? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Wild Card Weekend Sunday of the 2025 NFL playoffs, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Wild Card Weekend on Sunday and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Wild Card Weekend on Sunday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley ($8,500 on DraftKings and $9,600 on FanDuel). The Eagles signed Barkley to a three-year, $37.75 million contract this offseason and he's proven worthy of every penny of that deal this season. The 27-year-old led the NFL with 2,005 rushing yards and finished 100 yards away from Eric Dickerson's single-season record.

He rushed for more than 100 yards in six of his final seven games of the regular season, including four games with more than 140 rushing yards. Barkley closed the season with 167 rushing yards on 31 carries for 5.4 yards per rush against the Cowboys. He was the clear RB1 in Fantasy football this season and McClure expects that production to continue on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving ($7,000 on DraftKings and $7,600 on FanDuel). Irving has emerged as the go-to running back in the Tampa Bay offense over recent weeks. Outside of Week 14 when he only played 10 snaps due to injury, the rookie is averaging 104.5 rushing yards over his last six games with four touchdowns over that span. Irving had 89 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries last week against the Saints while playing a season-high 72% of snaps.

Irving has flipped with Rachaad White as the lead back after opening the season as the complementary running back to White. Irving has out-snapped White in three straight weeks and averaged 5.4 yards per rush this season compared to White's 4.3 yards per attempt. The Commanders have allowed five rushing touchdowns to the opposing team's RB1 over the last three weeks, including at least one in each contest.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Wild Card Weekend Sunday

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday in the 2025 NFL playoffs, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.