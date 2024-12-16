The Week 15 NFL schedule concludes with a two-game Monday Night Football slate, and the action begins with Vikings vs. Bears at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Raiders vs. Falcons at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Vikings are still in the hunt for the NFC North title and home-field advantage in the conference while, the Falcons are still in play for the NFC South championship. However, the Bears and Raiders would love nothing more than to play spoiler. D.J. Moore is one of the most dynamic receivers after the catch in the league, while Brock Bowers is setting rookie records for tight ends, and both could be popular options in the NFL DFS player pool on MNF.

How much exposure should you have to that tandem, and which Falcons and Vikings can you work into your NFL DFS stacks?

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

McClure has turned his attention to Vikings vs. Bears and Raiders vs. Falcons on Monday Night Football.

Top NFL DFS picks for Vikings vs. Bears, Raiders vs. Falcons

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Falcons wide receiver Drake London ($6,400 on DraftKings, $7,500 on FanDuel). With a month left in the season, London has already set new career-highs for receptions (75) and receiving touchdowns (6). He's also only 40 yards short of a new career-high in receiving yards.

London's been targeted 46 times in the last four weeks and his 27.1% target share ranks eighth among NFL receivers this season. That number balloons to 42.2% in the red zone and that level of volume will be worth playing against a Raiders defense that ranks 30th in the NFL in points allowed. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson ($8,200 on DraftKings, $9,500 on FanDuel). Jefferson has already notched his fifth 1,000-yard season in a row and enters Week 15 with 75 catches for 1,170 yards and seven touchdowns.

Last week, Jefferson had seven catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns. It was his fourth 100-yard game of the season and his first multi-touchdown effort. He's had at least 100 yards in all three home games that he's played against the Bears in his career. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value?