Monday Night Football will mark the start of a new era for the New York Jets after firing head coach Robert Saleh. The Jets will host the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET, and while Saleh is gone, several players well-acquainted with NFL DFS lineups will remain for New York under interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich. Aaron Rodgers, Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson could be some of the most popular Jets from the NFL DFS player pool, as will Josh Allen and James Cook for Buffalo. However, a winning Bills vs. Jets DFS strategy will have to utilize several NFL DFS sleepers who won't set your NFL DFS salary cap back. Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Jets vs. Bills, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Bills vs. Jets on Monday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bills vs. Jets

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The four-time MVP has multiple touchdown passes in three of his last four games, also going turnover-free in three of those four games. With recent struggles of Hall, the Jets have turned more of their offense over to Rodgers as he's increased his pass attempts in every game this season. He should also be highly motivated, not only due to the coaching change, but the Bills were the team he tore his Achilles' against four plays into last season.



Buffalo's pass defense is suffering due to various absences as four starters missed Week 5 due to injury, in addition to linebacker Von Miller remaining suspended. As a result, the Bills allowed Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud to have 331 passing yards, after the team had allowed just 165.3 passing yards per game over its first four contests. This is a prime spot for Rodgers to have his best game in a Jets uniform, and he's someone with a lengthy history of coming up big when the spotlight's on him.



Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Jets running back Braelon Allen. The 20-year-old rookie has played roughly a third of offensive snaps over the last four games and averaged 9.6 touches and nearly 50 scrimmage yards during this run. He could be in line for even more opportunities considering Hall's recent struggles, as the veteran back has averaged just 27.5 scrimmage yards over his last two games. Even if Hall returns to form, this matchup is just too good to pass up on for any Jet who takes a handoff.

No defense has been as giving to opposing running backs than Buffalo's as it has allowed the most Fantasy points to the position. The Bills are allowing a league-high 5.2 yards per carry, and they've been shredded thru the air by running backs, allowing the most receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns to running backs. Last week versus Houston, Cam Akers had 47 yards and a score, while Dare Ogunbowale had 87 total yards, so Hall's presence shouldn't stop you from rostering Allen as multiple backs from the same team have found success against the Bills. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Jets vs. Bills

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Bills vs. Jets, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.