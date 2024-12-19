The Broncos will take on the Chargers on Thursday Night Football in a key matchup of two teams jockeying for playoff positioning. Neither team has received consistent production from their running backs in the NFL DFS player pool over recent weeks, so who from each backfield can daily Fantasy football players rely on when making TNF NFL DFS picks? Jaleel McLaughlin rushed for a career-high 84 yards in Week 13 before Denver's Week 14 bye, but he played just 24% of snaps last week and suffered a quad injury. Chargers RB1 Gus Edwards has been held to fewer than 40 yards in the last three weeks after J.K Dobbins' knee injury, so can you trust him for Chargers vs. Broncos DFS lineups? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Broncos vs. Chargers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. The 26-year-old isn't coming off his best performance of the season as Herbert threw for just 195 yards last week against Tampa Bay, his third-fewest yards over his last 10 games, but Herbert did have two touchdown passes to boost his NFL DFS score. Herbert has one of the strongest arms in the NFL and he passed for 237 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos earlier in the season.

The Chargers have become more reliant on Herbert and the passing game since J.K. Dobbins suffered a knee injury in Week 12. Los Angeles has rushed just 11 times in two of its previous three games after having no fewer than 18 running back carries in the 10 games Dobbins started and finished. The Chargers are averaging 14 rush attempts per game since Week 12 and Herbert has at least 30 pass attempts in three of those four games. McClure expects the Chargers to rely heavily on their passing attack again on Thursday, making Herbert a top option for McClure in NFL DFS lineups. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims. The 22-year-old has been the Broncos WR5 in terms of snap count in the vast majority of games this season, however, when he's on the field, it's a strong indication the ball may be coming his way. Mims is fifth in receptions and third in yards, posting higher numbers than some playing more snaps than him, due to his big-play ability as he's second on the Broncos among receivers with at least 20 receptions at 12.5 yards per catch.

The 5-foot-11 receiver has carried his breakout potential from Oklahoma to the NFL. Mims led the Big 12 in yards per reception his sophomore and junior years, averaging 22.0 yards per catch as a sophomore and 20.1 as a junior. He had 1,083 yards as a junior before being selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft and with Los Angeles allowing at least four different pass-catchers to record a reception of at least 13 yards in back-to-back games, McClure sees a path for Mims to break a big play or two to return value for NFL DFS lineups. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football

