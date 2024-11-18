The Dallas Cowboys (3-6) will host the Houston Texans (6-4) on Monday Night Football to close out the Week 11 NFL schedule at 8:15 p.m. ET. Mike McCarthy has committed to continuing with Cooper Rush as his starting quarterback even though he only threw for 43 yards on 23 attempts last week. Now, NFL daily Fantasy players will wonder how receiver CeeDee Lamb and running back Rico Dowdle might be impacted by the decision to stick with Rush over Trey Lance. Meanwhile, C.J. Stroud is getting top receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) back, and the pair could be popular NFL DFS stacks for Cowboys vs. Texans.

Top NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Texans

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. The 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year hasn't been quite as sharp in his second season, but he's suffered heavy losses at wide receiver (Collins and Stefon Diggs) and is playing behind a decimated offensive line that's allowed him to be sacked 34 times in 10 games.

However, he's still completing 62.9% of his passes and has thrown for 2,371 yards with 12 touchdowns against just six interceptions. Now he'll take on a Cowboys defense that ranks 31st in the NFL in net adjusted yards per pass attempt allowed (7.1) and that just gave up 34 points with Jalen Hurts accounting for four total touchdowns last week.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Texans running back Joe Mixon. After seven seasons in Cincinnati that yielded one Pro Bowl appearance and four 1,000-yard rushing campaigns, Mixon was somewhat of an afterthought in a crowded free agency market for running backs that included Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs.

However, he's producing at an incredibly high level and would likely be in the NFL Offensive Player of the Year category if he didn't miss most of three games with an ankle injury. In the six games that Mixon has started and finished this season, he's produced 754 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns and he's averaged 25.4 points on DraftKings in those outings.

