The Kansas City Chiefs went 15-2 this season, only losing one game with their starters, and enter Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Still,, it seems many other teams are garnering more praise than Kansas City, which won 11 of its 15 games by one score. The Chiefs have also battled multiple injuries to would-be popular options in the NFL DFS player pool during the regular season, but many of those injuries have healed heading into the playoffs. Running back Isiah Pacheco only played seven games this season and wide receiver Hollywood Brown missed the first 16 weeks of the season, but they are healthy for Saturday, so can you trust them for NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Texans vs. Chiefs and Commanders vs. Lions on Saturday in the 2025 NFL playoff bracket, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Divisional Round on Saturday and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Divisional Round Saturday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday's Divisional Round is Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs ($7,700 on DraftKings and $9.200 on FanDuel). Gibbs was the most commonly-rostered player on season-long Fantasy football champion teams this season and his combination of consistency throughout the year and dominance over the final weeks were key reasons why. Gibbs was the RB3 in Fantasy football this season and closed the season with 139 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries for 6.0 yards per rush and added five receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown in a 31-9 win over the Vikings in Week 18 to give the Lions the top seed in the NFC playoffs and a first-round bye.

The second-year running back scored 12 of his 20 touchdowns at home this season while averaging 108.4 total yards per game over nine home contests as the Lions prepare to host the Commanders. Washington had one of the top pass defenses in the NFL this season but ranked 28th in yards per rush (4.7) and 27th in rushing yards allowed per game (135.4). McClure expects the Lions to attack the Commanders on the ground and for Gibbs, who is averaging 162.3 total yards over his last three games, to continue his strong play for Saturday NFL DFS lineups. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown ($4,200 on DraftKings and $6,000 on FanDuel). The Chiefs signed Brown to a one-year, $11 million contract this offseason but a preseason shoulder injury ended nearly his entire regular season. Brown returned in Week 16 and had five receptions for 45 yards against the Texans. He followed with four receptions for 46 yards against the Steelers in Week 17 before the Chiefs rested key players in Week 18.

Brown had 15 targets over those two games, which is the third-most on the team. Yet, Brown is priced cheaper than Kansas City playmakers who have been healthy all season, which could provide value to NFL DFS picks. The Chiefs targeted Brown this offseason for a reason, so now that the games matter more and he's at full health, expect head coach Andy Reid to find creative ways to get Brown involved and produce for daily Fantasy football players. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Texans, Lions vs. Commanders on Saturday

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Saturday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for the Divisional Round on Saturday in the 2025 NFL playoffs, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.