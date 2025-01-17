Lions running back David Montgomery missed the final three weeks of the regular season, but could return to the NFL DFS player pool on Saturday during the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL playoffs. Should daily Fantasy football players use the veteran in their NFL DFS lineups in his first game back? Fellow Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs averaged 162.3 total yards per game in the three contests Montgomery missed and the Lions averaged 35 points in those matchups. Will Montgomery be sparingly used against the Commanders on Saturday with an 8 p.m. ET kickoff? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Texans vs. Chiefs and Commanders vs. Lions on Saturday in the 2025 NFL playoff bracket, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday's Divisional Round is Commanders running back Austin Ekeler ($5,100 on DraftKings and $5,500 on FanDuel). Ekeler played nearly as many snaps as Brian Robinson Jr. (34 snaps compared to Robinson's 37) and he had 11 touches on those 34 snaps over Wild Card Weekend. Ekeler had eight carries for 27 yards and three receptions for 26 yards on four targets. The 29-year-old out-snapped Robinson in Week 18 (35 to 23) as he's earned a clear role in the Washington offense.

Ekeler missed five weeks with a concussion before returning in Week 18. He played 63% of snaps in Week 12 before missing time with the head injury and that was his third straight week playing more than 50% of the snaps. Even at 29, Eekler has the speed and shiftiness to make people miss and he's been one of the most productive pass-catching running backs in the NFL over his eight-year career. The Commanders are 9.5-point underdogs, according to the latest Divisional Round NFL odds from the SportsLine consensus, and if Washington trails early, there's a good chance Ekeler will play even more in a pass-heavy game script and he can return strong value at his price for NFL DFS lineups. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown ($4,200 on DraftKings and $6,000 on FanDuel). The Chiefs signed Brown to a one-year, $11 million contract this offseason but a preseason shoulder injury ended nearly his entire regular season. Brown returned in Week 16 and had five receptions for 45 yards against the Texans. He followed with four receptions for 46 yards against the Steelers in Week 17 before the Chiefs rested key players in Week 18.

Brown had 15 targets over those two games, which is the third-most on the team. Yet, Brown is priced cheaper than Kansas City playmakers who have been healthy all season, which could provide value to NFL DFS picks. The Chiefs targeted Brown this offseason for a reason, so now that the games matter more and he's at full health, expect head coach Andy Reid to find creative ways to get Brown involved and produce for daily Fantasy football players. See who else to roster here.

