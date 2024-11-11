The Miami Dolphins are 2-6 and rank 31st in the NFL in scoring. However, the offense is showing signs of life since quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to the lineup two weeks ago. Miami has scored 27 points in both games and piled up 750 yards of total offense. Now, the Dolphins will visit the Rams for Monday Night Football in Week 10 and NFL daily Fantasy players would be wise to have heavy exposure to an improving Dolphins offense. Who can you trust in your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks for Rams vs. Dolphins among stars like Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Jaylen Waddle, De'Von Achane, and Tagovailoa? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Rams vs. Dolphins, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Dolphins vs. Rams on Monday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Dolphins vs. Rams

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. After making the playoffs in 2023, the Rams got off to a 1-4 start and things were looking pretty dire but they're back in the thick of the NFC playoff picture after piling up three wins in a row. Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua both returned to the lineup two weeks ago and Stafford is on cloud nine with his top two receivers back in action.

He's thrown for 577 yards and six touchdowns in the two games that they've been back in action and also threw for 317 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 when both were in the lineup. With Sean McVay opening the playbook back up, McClure is recommending heavy exposure to Stafford in Monday Night Football single-game slates and will also be looking at some stacking opportunities built around the veteran quarterback.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Dolphins running back De'Von Achane. The second-year playmaker had a stretch where he struggled without Tua Tagovailoa in the lineup to balance the offense. However, in four games where Tagovailoa has started, he's had at least 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in every game.

Achane has 268 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in the two games since Tagovailoa returned to the lineup after suffering a concussion in Week 2. Miami has had at least 373 yards of offense and scored 27 points in both games, but that hasn't been enough to capture a victory in those contests. Raheem Mostert only played 14 snaps last week and it's clear that Achane is the alpha in the Miami running back room. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.