The Week 10 NFL schedule concludes with Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Rams (-2.5, 49) on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both offenses battled injuries during the first half of the season, but have managed to get healthy in recent weeks and are hoping for a second-half surge. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp have been found in fruitful NFL DFS stacks when both are healthy. How much exposure should you have to that pair as you craft your Rams vs. Dolphins NFL DFS lineups, and who else should you target in the NFL DFS player pool for Dolphins vs. Rams DFS single-game slates? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Rams vs. Dolphins, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Dolphins vs. Rams

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Rams receiver Cooper Kupp. Since winning NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2021, Kupp has battled injuries, missing eight games in 2022 and then five games in 2023. He's missed four more games in 2024 but he's been highly productive, especially from an NFL DFS standpoint, when he has been on the field.

In four games, Kupp has been targeted 49 times and has 34 catches for 302 yards and two touchdowns. Last week in an overtime win over the Seahawks, Kupp caught 11 passes for 104 yards, giving him his second game with double-digit receptions and at least 100 receiving yards on the season. Expect a heavy workload again on Monday against a Miami defense that ranks 19th in net adjusted yards allowed per pass attempt (6.2).

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Dolphins running back De'Von Achane. The second-year playmaker had a stretch where he struggled without Tua Tagovailoa in the lineup to balance the offense. However, in four games where Tagovailoa has started, he's had at least 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in every game.

Achane has 268 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in the two games since Tagovailoa returned to the lineup after suffering a concussion in Week 2. Miami has had at least 373 yards of offense and scored 27 points in both games, but that hasn't been enough to capture a victory in those contests. Raheem Mostert only played 14 snaps last week and it's clear that Achane is the alpha in the Miami running back room. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football

