Thursday Night Football between the Eagles and Commanders features two dynamic quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels. How should daily Fantasy football players attack this matchup? Both sides are battling injuries in the short week that could impact the NFL DFS player pool. The Commanders will have running back Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) back after he missed the last two contests. Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle) were limited at practice this week but are both off the injury report, so how should that affect your TNF NFL DFS strategy and NFL DFS stacks? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Commanders vs. Eagles, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The fifth-year quarterback continues to improve as a passer as he currently has a career-high in completion percentage (69.8%), yards per attempt (8.4) and quarterback rating (103.4). He's been a top Fantasy football quarterback throughout his career due to his rushing touchdown prowess, but his continued improvement as a passer makes him even more appealing for NFL DFS lineups. Hurts has had some of his best passing games in his career against Washington as well, throwing for more than 300 yards in three of his last four games against the Commanders.

Hurts is improving as a passer but that hasn't taken away from those rushing touchdowns. The Eagles continue to utilize Hurts as the go-to runner at the goal line, which has resulted in eight rushing scores over the last four weeks. He's the QB1 in Fantasy football over that span while producing a top-five score in each contest. He has both a high floor and high ceiling, making him worthy of his price tag for McClure in TNF NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown. The 28-year-old only had three receptions for 33 yards last week, but he was targeted seven times including on a dropped touchdown in the end zone. He's had at least six targets in three straight games and that usage makes him a strong play at his price for McClure.

The Eagles have been effective in containing opposing team's WR1s in recent weeks, forcing quarterbacks to find other options. CeeDee Lamb had 21 yards for the Cowboys, Brian Thomas Jr. had 22 yards for the Jaguars and Ja'Marr Chase had 54 yards for the Bengals over the last three weeks. None of those receivers led their offenses in yards, so if the Eagles can contain WR1 Terry McLaurin, Brown could see a lift in production. See who else McClure likes right here.

