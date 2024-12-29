The Atlanta Falcons will try to remain atop the NFC South standings when they face the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football. Atlanta turned to rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. last week, benching struggling veteran Kirk Cousins. Penix completed 18 of 27 passes for 202 yards in a blowout win over the Giants, making him an intriguing NFL DFS pick this week. He is facing a Commanders' pass defense that ranks fourth in the league in yards allowed per game, so how should you approach Penix with your SNF DFS strategy?

Washington can clinch its playoff spot with a win on Sunday or a Tampa Bay loss earlier in the day. The Commanders have scored at least 20 points in four straight games, but should you build NFL DFS stacks around their stars? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Falcons vs. Commanders and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Commanders vs. Falcons

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. The rookie overcame five Washington turnovers in a comeback win over Philadelphia last week. He had five touchdown passes and ran for 81 yards to stay in the overall QB1 conversation heading into this matchup.

Daniels has 3,303 passing yards and 22 touchdowns to go along with 737 rushing yards and six more scores this season. He is facing an Atlanta defense that has allowed 28 touchdown passes this season, which is tied for the sixth most in the league. The Falcons have allowed more than 25 points per game on the road, so this is an outstanding matchup for Daniels. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes Falcons running back Bijan Robinson. He continues to excel during his sophomore season, eclipsing the 100-yard mark nine times in his last 10 games. Robinson had 94 rushing yards, nine receiving yards and two touchdowns in a blowout win over the Giants last week.

He leads the Falcons with 1,196 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns this season, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. Robinson adds DFS value with 56 receptions for 420 yards and another score, and his versatility makes him a strong pick again this week. The Falcons also have a rookie quarterback making just his second start, so they can help Penix settle in by giving Robinson a heavy workload. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Falcons vs. Commanders

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday night. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday Night Football, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.