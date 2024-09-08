The first Sunday Night Football contest of the 2024 NFL season features a postseason rematch between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Lions defeated the Rams, 24-23, in the NFC Wild Card round last season in Detroit and the two will meet again on the same field. The NFL DFS player pool will be stacked with stars like Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua.

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs was left off the injury report after battling a hamstring injury the majority of training camp, but can daily Fantasy football players confidently insert him into NFL DFS lineups? Gibbs and David Montgomery were both serviceable running backs for NFL DFS lineups last season. Will that continue in Week 1 on Sunday Night Football and which running back should be featured in your NFL DFS strategy? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Rams vs. Lions on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks is Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The 24-year-old has gone from an overlooked wide receiver selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft to one of the most reliable pass-catchers in the NFL after just three seasons. St. Brown had at least 90 yards in 11 of 16 games last year with nine games of more than 100 yards. He's become the clear top option in the Detroit offense as he had at least nine targets in 11 games last season and his chemistry with Jared Goff continues to excel.

He had seven receptions for 110 yards against the Rams in the postseason last year and averaged 91.3 receiving yards per game over three playoff contests. St. Brown had at least nine targets in six of his final seven games, including the playoffs, and there's no reason to expect that trend to change on Sunday Night Football. St. Brown set career-highs in receptions (119), receiving yards (1,515) and touchdowns (10) last season.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Kupp pieced together one of the most dominant wide receiver seasons in NFL history in 2021, the last year he played a full year, leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16). He averaged 114.5 yards per game as well. He's only played 21 games over the last two seasons due to injuries and he's averaged 73.7 yards per game during those contests.

The 31-year-old had more than 110 receiving yards in four of 12 games last season and when healthy, he's always a top target for Stafford. Kupp averaged more than 90 receiving yards per game in back-to-back seasons entering last year and with him fully healthy for the start of the 2024 NFL season, he's a top target for McClure in NFL DFS lineups. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Rams vs. Lions NFL DFS lineups

