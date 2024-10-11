Lions vs. Cowboys has the highest over/under in the Week 6 NFL schedule at 52 points, according to the latest Week 6 NFL odds from the SportsLine Consensus, and that shouldn't come as a significant surprise with the stars in the NFL DFS player pool in this contest. Daily Fantasy football fans will have to spend up to include players like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown in their Week 6 NFL DFS lineups. Both teams were top-five scoring offenses in the NFL last season, so that could impact your Week 6 NFL DFS strategy.

Should your NFL DFS strategy include building NFL DFS stacks from this contest, and maybe even taking a shot on cheaper wide receivers like Jalen Tolbert or Tim Patrick in Week 6 NFL DFS picks? Tolbert had seven receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown last week for Dallas, so he's one of the potential NFL DFS sleepers to include in Week 6 NFL DFS picks. Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 6

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb ($8,600 on DraftKings, $9,300 on FanDuel). The 25-year-old remains the clear focal point in the Dallas offense and he has at least 60 receiving yards and seven targets in each game this season. The Cowboys return home after playing back-to-back road games and Lamb, who finished as the WR1 in Fantasy football last season, was especially dominant at home last season. He had more than 150 receiving yards in four of eight home games last year while averaging 119.4 yards per contest at AT&T Stadium.

Lamb was unstoppable the last time the Cowboys played the Lions. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound receiver had 13 receptions for 227 yards and a touchdown in Dallas in Week 17 last season against Detroit. Lamb had half of all Dallas receptions in that contest and accounted for 65.8% receiving yards, and McClure expects the star wideout to have another big performance for Sunday Week 6 NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed ($7,000 on DraftKings, $7,700 on FanDuel). Reed had four receptions for 78 yards after averaging 138.5 yards in his first two games of the season with Love as the starting quarterback. Reed has been the leading wide receiver in all three games Love has started this year as it's clear the they are developing elite on-field chemistry.

Reed has been the most consistent receiver in Green Bay this season with Christian Watson (ankle) uncertain for this week and Romeo Doubs reportedly upset over his role in the offense. Doubs had his recent suspension reduced from two games to one, so he will play Sunday, but with the rapport Love and Reed have developed early into the season, McClure expects Reed to be the primary target yet again on Sunday against the Cardinals, who are allowing the third-most yards per pass in the NFL this season. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Week 6 NFL DFS lineups

