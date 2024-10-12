Injuries at wide receiver have taken a significant hit on the Week 6 NFL DFS player pool and it seems a new WR1 is going down every day. Wideouts such as Nico Collins (hamstring) and Davante Adams (hamstring) are out on Sunday, but that gives daily Fantasy football players who take the time to look into NFL DFS depth charts a chance to excel. Finding cheaper players who could generate a larger target share can be a key NFL DFS strategy to allow yourself to spend on the higher-priced playmakers in the NFL DFS player pool. Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

McClure has turned his attention to the Week 6 NFL schedule on Sunday and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 6

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs ($7,000 on DraftKings, $7,800 on FanDuel). The No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 5.6 yards per carry in Detroit's 42-29 win over the Seahawks in Week 4. Gibbs should be rested heading into Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys coming off an early-season bye. Although Gibbs remains in a split backfield with David Montgomery, he has out-snapped the veteran in three of four games this season and has been the more productive back with 5.6 yards per carry compared to Montgomery's 4.3.

Gibbs had a big performance last season following Detroit's bye, rushing for 77 yards and two touchdowns on 5.5 yards per attempt while adding three receptions for 35 yards. He has outgained Montgomery on the ground (285 to 271) despite having nine fewer carries than the veteran this season. The Cowboys have allowed 135 rushing yards per game, which ranks 24th in the league, and this is another week McClure expects a run-heavy approach from the Lions.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed ($7,000 on DraftKings, $7,700 on FanDuel). Reed had four receptions for 78 yards after averaging 138.5 yards in his first two games of the season with Love as the starting quarterback. Reed has been the leading wide receiver in all three games Love has started this year as it's clear the they are developing elite on-field chemistry.

Reed has been the most consistent receiver in Green Bay this season with Christian Watson (ankle) uncertain for this week and Romeo Doubs reportedly upset over his role in the offense. Doubs had his recent suspension reduced from two games to one, so he will play Sunday, but with the rapport Love and Reed have developed early into the season, McClure expects Reed to be the primary target yet again on Sunday against the Cardinals, who are allowing the third-most yards per pass in the NFL this season. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Week 6 NFL DFS lineups

