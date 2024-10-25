The Week 8 NFL schedule features 14 games on Sunday, so the main slate Week 8 NFL DFS player pool is extensive. With options on nearly every team in the league available for Week 8 NFL DFS picks, what's the best way to form your NFL DFS strategy to return a huge payout in Week 8 NFL DFS lineups? Davante Adams had just three receptions for 30 yards, but he generated nine targets in his first game with the Jets and reunited with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Should daily Fantasy football players expect better from Rodgers and Adams for NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks against the Patriots on Sunday? Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 8 NFL schedule on Sunday and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 8

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Jets running back Breece Hall ($7,300 on DraftKings, $7,900 on FanDuel). The 23-year-old has been the biggest beneficiary of the change in offensive play callers, moving from Nathaniel Hackett to Todd Downing over the last two weeks. Hall rushed for 113 yards with 56 receiving yards on five receptions two weeks ago and had six receptions for 103 receiving yards while rushing for 38 yards and a touchdown last week against the Steelers. Hall is averaging 155 total yards over that span. He's the RB4 in Fantasy football over the last two weeks, as well as the RB4 this season, after finishing as RB2 in Fantasy football last season.

The Jets play the Patriots, who rank 21st in rushing yards allowed (136.1 yards per game), and the third-year running back rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown with four receptions for 29 yards against New England in Week 3 while playing 71% of the snaps. Hall has played at least 82% of snaps in the last two weeks with Downing calling plays and after rushing for 178 yards and a touchdown while playing 89% of snaps against New England in the final game of the season last year, McClure expects another significant usage and productivity from Hall in a game the Jets need to win to keep realistic postseason hopes.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton ($3,500 on DraftKings, $5,200 on FanDuel). Otton is coming off a season-high in receptions (eight), yards (100) and targets (10) last week. Otton, in his third NFL season, is averaging a career-best 37.6 yards per game this year on a career-high 3.9 receptions per game and those numbers see a lift on Sunday.

Tampa Bay will be without its top two receivers in Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (ankle). Godwin was placed on IR and Evans is expected to miss multiple weeks, so the Buccaneers offense will need to drastically change starting this week. Baker Mayfield is second in the NFL in passing yards, so McClure expects Tampa Bay to continue to look to throw, and with Otton as the leader in receiving yards among active players for Sunday, he could have another huge performance at a cheaper price for Week 8 NFL DFS lineups. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 8

