The Week 8 NFL schedule features plenty of intriguing storylines, including Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa making his return to the field. Miami posted season-highs for yards (400) and points (20) in Week 1, but the Dolphins have struggled while Tagovailoa has been sidelined due to another concussion. His return not only makes him an intriguing candidate for Week 8 NFL DFS lineups, but also lifts the value of teammates like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane. Hill commanded a 22.4% target share and a 42.0% air yards share during the first two weeks of the season when Tagovailoa was healthy, so should you include Hill in your Week 8 NFL DFS picks?

Hill is less expensive than wide receivers like Ja'Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb, who are the most expensive wideouts in the Week 8 NFL DFS player pool. Chase has finished with fewer than 75 receiving yards in four of his seven games this season, but his six touchdowns have significantly improved his NFL DFS value. Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 8

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt ($6,300 on DraftKings, $8,100 on FanDuel). Kansas City has turned to Hunt as its starting running back over the last two games, and he has played at least 63% of the snaps with weekly Fantasy finishes of RB5 and RB11. He has yet to break off an explosive run, but his 16% missed tackle rate suggests that a big run is on the way.

Hunt has averaged 26 touches and 100 total yards per game with 2.35 yards after contact per attempt while catching five passes for 36 yards. He is facing a Las Vegas defense that has allowed the seventh-highest explosive run rate and yards after contact per attempt this season. The Chiefs are heavy 9.5-point favorites, so the game script should lead to another high-volume performance for Hunt.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton ($3,500 on DraftKings, $5,200 on FanDuel). Otton is coming off a season-high in receptions (eight), yards (100) and targets (10) last week. Otton, in his third NFL season, is averaging a career-best 37.6 yards per game this year on a career-high 3.9 receptions per game and those numbers see a lift on Sunday.

Tampa Bay will be without its top two receivers in Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (ankle). Godwin was placed on IR and Evans is expected to miss multiple weeks, so the Buccaneers offense will need to drastically change starting this week. Baker Mayfield is second in the NFL in passing yards, so McClure expects Tampa Bay to continue to look to throw, and with Otton as the leader in receiving yards among active players for Sunday, he could have another huge performance at a cheaper price for Week 8 NFL DFS lineups. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 8

