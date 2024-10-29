Week 9 Thursday Night Football features an AFC showdown between the New York Jets (-1, 42.5) and Houston Texans at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Texans improved to 6-2 following a 23-20 win over the Colts last week. The Jets dropped to 2-6 with a 25-22 loss to the Patriots and have lost five straight contests. The NFL DFS player pool includes stars like Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Breece Hall, C.J. Stroud and Joe Mixon, so who should daily Fantasy football players include in their NFL DFS picks and NFL DFS stacks?

The Jets have lost five straight games despite a roster filled with names daily Fantasy football players have loved to roster for years. However, given New York's inability to score more than 22 points in their last five games, should you spend up for these expensive big-name players when making TNF NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Jets vs. Texans

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Jets running back Breece Hall. The 23-year-old rushed for 80 yards on 5.0 yards per carry and added a reception for nine yards on three targets in New York's loss to the Patriots last week. Although it hasn't translated to victories, Hall been a far more productive player over the last few weeks, coinciding with the change from Nathaniel Hackett to Todd Downing as offensive play-caller.

Hall is averaging 77 rushing yards as part of 133 total yards per game over three games with Downing calling plays. He had more than 140 total yards in each of the first two games with Downing entering last week while playing more than 80% of snaps in each contest. His snap percentage dropped to 74% last week, but he remains the clear focal point of the New York rushing attack heading into a matchup against the Texans, who rank 24th in yards per rush (4.7).

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Texans wide receiver Tank Dell. The Texans had another star receiver suffer an injury last week with Stefon Diggs going down with a knee injury. Nico Collins (hamstring) remains out while he's on IR. This should signal a significant target share for Dell, who had four receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown last week.

Dell and Stroud showed a strong connection last season early into their rookie seasons. Dell had more than 110 yards in three of his first nine games last season before suffering a broken leg in Week 13. Dell had at least one touchdown in each of his final four games before the injury while averaging 92.3 yards per game during that span. With him returning to the focal point of the passing offense, McClure expects a strong performance for Dell in TNF NFL DFS lineups. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Texans vs. Jets

