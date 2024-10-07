The Week 5 NFL schedule comes to a close with a cross-conference matchup on Monday Night Football with the Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5, 43) set to host the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. The NFL DFS player pool is headlined by Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave. Each of those players will be popular MNF NFL DFS picks, but finding the DFS sleepers and top values will be the key to cashing on the Week 5 MNF DFS showdown slate.

This season, in the Sao Paulo game one of Kaylor's top picks was Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed, who caught four passes for 138 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 33 yards and a score, and James Cook, who scored three touchdowns on Thursday Night Football against the Dolphins.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saints vs. Chiefs on MNF

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Kelce. The seven-time All-Pro selection has gotten off to a slow start in 2024, but he is coming off his best game of the season in Week 4. Kelce hauled in seven passes for 89 yards on nine targets in Kansas City's 17-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs' wide receiver group has been decimated by injuries this season, with Rashee Rice (knee) and Hollywood Brown (shoulder) both on short-term IR, and Mecole Hardman (knee) listed as questionable. On top of that, the running backs room has been depleted with Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) doubtful and Isiah Pacheco (fibula) now on IR, paving the way for an increase in target share for Kelce. Week 5 could prove to be Kelce's first double-digit target game of the 2024 season.

Kaylor is also targeting Saints running back Alvin Kamara. The former Tennessee standout has gotten off to a fast start in 2024, and is on pace to have one of the most productive seasons of his career. In four games under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Kamara has rushed for 362 yards and five touchdowns, and caught 17 passes for 174 yards and a score. He had popped up on the Saints' injury report, but has been removed and will enter Monday without an injury designation.

The Chiefs have played well on the defensive side of the ball this season, but Kamara's all-purpose ability makes him a fairly safe fantasy option in a depleted MNF player pool. Kamara has caught 75+ passes in five of his seven full NFL seasons, and he is on pace to finish around that number again in 2024. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

