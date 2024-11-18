Week 11 of the NFL schedule concludes with the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. At the beginning of the year, there were hopes this could be a potential Super Bowl matchup, but the Cowboys are 3-6 and will spend the rest of the season without quarterback Dak Prescott (hamstring), while the Texans have lost two in a row to drop to 6-4. Houston still holds a two-game lead in the AFC South standings and is likely to be the focal point of NFL DFS picks for Monday given Dallas' offensive woes. Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Texans vs. Cowboys on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Top NFL DFS picks for Texans vs. Cowboys on MNF

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. The 23-year-old quarterback is one of the brightest young stars in the game, and he is surrounded by an excellent supporting cast in Houston. He will get a huge boost with the return of wide receiver Nico Collins.

Stroud enters Monday averaging 237.1 passing yards per game. He has completed 62.9% of his pass attempts this season, and has thrown for 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Texans will be facing a defense that struggled to contain Philadelphia's passing attack in Week 10.

Kaylor is also targeting Texans wide receiver Tank Dell. A third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Dell was having a breakout rookie season before a knee injury sent him to injured reserve. Then he spent the early portion of the season playing third fiddle behind Collins and Stefon Diggs.

However, with both players sidelined over the last month, Dell was thrust into the No. 1 role with varying results. With Collins coming back, Dell should ultimately benefit. He'll lose volume but Collins should attract a lot of safety attention and free Dell up for one-on-one opportunities on the outside. He has 15 catches for 200 yards and a touchdown in his last three games and could be in line for another solid night against Dallas.

How to set Monday Night Football NFL DFS lineups, player pools

