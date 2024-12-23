The Week 16 NFL schedule concludes with a primetime NFC matchup with the Green Bay Packers hosting the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. Kickoff at Lambeau Field is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Green Bay can clinch a playoff spot with a win, and the NFL DFS player pool features a mix of young talent and proven veterans. Should you build your NFL DFS stacks and NFL DFS lineups around a Packers offensive attack that features players like Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs, and Jayden Reed? Or should you target New Orleans standouts Spencer Rattler and Juwan Johnson in your NFL DFS core plays? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Saints vs. Packers on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Kaylor has hit on epic NFL DFS picks for SportsLine members. He was all over slate-breaking performances like Travis Kelce's (7-25-4), Kirk Cousins (460-4), T.J. Hockenson's (13-109-2), Ja'Marr Chase's (15-1923), D.J. Moore's (8-230-3), and De'Von Anchane (233 total yards, four TDs). This season, some of Kaylor's top picks include Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed (4-138-1, 33-1) and James Cook (78-2). Anyone who followed his picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel is way up.

Kaylor has turned his attention to Packers vs. Saints on Monday Night Football in Week 16 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saints vs. Packers on MNF

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Packers quarterback Jordan Love. The former Utah State star is thriving in his second full season as the starter in head coach Matt LaFleur's offense. Love enters Monday night with 2,953 yards, 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He's also rushed for 75 yards and a score.

Love has been playing some of his best football of the season over the last month. In his past four games, the 26-year-old quarterback has led Green Bay to a 3-1 record, while throwing for 872 yards, seven touchdowns, and he has committed zero turnovers. With a chance to lock up a postseason spot, Kaylor expects another big game from Love on Monday Night Football. See who else to roster here.

Part of Kaylor's Monday Night Football DFS strategy is stacking Love with Green Bay wide receiver Christian Watson. The former second round pick out of North Dakota State has been on a solid run over the last three weeks, catching nine passes for 237 yards on 17 targets. Watson has to compete for targets with fellow wide receivers Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs, but his big play ability makes him a threat to score any time he touches the ball.

Watson enters Monday with 29 catches for 620 yards and two touchdowns. His yards per catch average of 21.4 ranks second in the NFL, trailing only Alec Pierce of the Indianapolis Colts. Green Bay will be facing a banged up Saints secondary and defense, which could make them susceptible to big plays from Watson on Monday night. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

How to set Monday Night Football NFL DFS lineups, player pools

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football.

Kaylor's optimal NFL DFS lineups for Packers vs. Saints on Monday Night Football