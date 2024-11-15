Before the season began, the Chicago Bears appeared to be a smorgasbord of playmakers for daily Fantasy football 2024 players to consider for NFL DFS lineups. Armed with proven veteran receivers like Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore, an established running back in D'Andre Swift and a pair of top-10 picks in wide receiver Rome Odunze and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams at quarterback, the Bears appeared to be an offense filled with top options from the NFL DFS player pool. Midway through the season, that positive outlook has changed, as the Bears rank 24th in scoring offense and 30th in yards per game. Chicago fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron this week.

Coaching changes can sometimes spark a team, as the Bears hope will be the case this week, so should the firing affect how you form a Week 11 NFL DFS strategy for the Bears facing the Packers, who are coming off a bye? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer.

The DFS Optimizer uses info from the SportsLine Advanced-Data Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on betting apps like DraftKings and FanDuel. It simulates every game 10,000 times to help DFS players optimize and build winning DraftKings and FanDuel lineups. Optimize, export, and enter lineups confidently with injury updates, floor and ceiling player projections, and Vegas lines and picks all with one winning tool for sports betting apps.

Now, SportsLine's NFL DFS Optimizer has turned its attention to Sunday's 2024 NFL Week 11 schedule and just locked in its top daily Fantasy football lineups. You can only see its optimal lineups at SportsLine.

Top NFL Week 11 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy ($6,600 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel). Purdy threw for 353 yards and two touchdowns while adding 17 rushing yards to finish as QB5 in Fantasy football last week. He's QB8 in Fantasy football on the season despite not playing a game with his full complement of playmakers this year. Purdy has proven he can be more than a game manager with San Francisco's injury situation this season and he's sixth in the league in passing yards (2,454) this season.

The 49ers play the Seahawks and Purdy had 255 passing yards and three touchdowns against Seattle earlier this season. He had 332 yards and three touchdowns against Seattle and added a rushing score in the playoffs last season. That came after throwing for 368 yards and two touchdowns in their final meeting of the regular season, so Purdy should feel confident going up against a Seattle defense he's dominated over the past 12 months.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill ($7,400 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel). The 30-year-old was held to three receptions for 16 yards last week, but one of those receptions resulted in a 1-yard touchdown to salvage his performance for NFL DFS lineups. He had at least 70 receiving yards in back-to-back games before last week as Hill remains a crucial part of the Miami offense.

The Dolphins play the Raiders, who have the third-worst scoring defense in the NFL, allowing 27.9 points per game. Las Vegas enters on a five-game losing streak, allowing at least 30 points in three of those contests and is most recently coming off a 41-24 loss to the Bengals in Week 9 before the bye. Miami's victory last weekend keeps the Dolphins at least as a longshot in the playoff mix at 3-6 and if Miami is going to go on an extended winning streak to challenge for a playoff spot, Hill will be a major part of that. You can see the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Week 11 NFL DFS lineups

The NFL DFS Optimizer is also targeting multiple undervalued players who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. Those players could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who they are, and the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So what is the optimal NFL DFS lineup for Sunday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from an NFL DFS Optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.